SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have made it Thursday and the cold air will be around for a few hours this morning, but warmer weather returns later today and continues through the weekend. Our next cold front will bring a chance of rain early next week.

Today’s weather: You have a few more hours to feel the cold air this morning as it will be in the 30s and 40s around sunrise. High pressure will move east of the ArkLaTex today. With the wind going clockwise around the high, our winds will return to a southerly direction. The south wind off the Gulf is always a warming wind and temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, near average for the date. The sunny skies will continue, and the south breeze will be light, between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Thursday hourly temperature forecast

Warm and dry this weekend: This weekend should be a great one for those outdoor plans, as we will have mild mornings in the 60s, and warm afternoons in the mid to upper 70s. No raindrops to be found, but we will feel some humidity return over the weekend.

Weekend outlook

Cold front arrives Monday into Tuesday: Our next rain-making system will be a cold front arriving late Monday into Tuesday. The humidity we feel returning over the weekend will be the moisture necessary for much-needed rainfall.

The amount of rainfall we receive with this front will be tied to how quickly or slowly it moves through the region. This will be a line of showers and storms most likely, but it may move slow enough to give some areas half an inch to an inch of rain, with isolated higher amounts. The severe weather threat is uncertain at the moment, but we will need to monitor this timeframe for potential strong to severe storms.