SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to Tuesday and what will be our final Arctic cold day of 2022. Warmer air returns tomorrow, and there will be a chance of storms later this week, and early next week. We could see a few chances for severe weather as well.

Cold with sunshine today: Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s, as it’s another bone-chilling cold morning. There is a light breeze that has dropped wind-chill temperatures into the teens in many locations.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

High pressure situated north of the ArkLaTex is steering more cold and dry air over us today. Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon with no rainfall.

Current Futurecast Loop

This will also be our final night below freezing in 2022, as lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s tonight under mostly clear skies.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night

Warmer Wednesday with storms likely Thursday into Friday: A south breeze will return late this afternoon and that will begin the warming trend that will bring pleasant temperatures through New Year’s weekend.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs comfortably in the 60s. There will be an increase in humidity as a warm front passes through the region late Wednesday into Thursday, and this will prime that atmosphere for some rainfall. The trigger for the rain will be a strong area of low pressure developing in the western United States that will move into the ArkLaTex Thursday.

There may be a few scattered showers by midday Thursday, but the bulk of the rain will arrive late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A line of thunderstorms may sweep across the region during that time.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

The threat of widespread severe weather is low late Thursday as we are lacking many of the ingredients to support severe storms, but there may be a few storms on the strong side with mainly a high wind threat. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArklaTex in their level 1 ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook. This means a storm or two may be severe, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. The rain will taper off Friday afternoon into Saturday.

New Year’s weekend will be comfortable with highs near 70, and Saturday evening temperatures close to 60 degrees if you have outdoor plans for the New Year.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex next Monday bringing another round of rain and thunderstorms. The potential for strong to severe storms looks to be higher with this system early next week. Check back for updates throughout the week!

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Monday

With 1 to 2 inches of rain expected Thursday into Friday, and another 1 to 2 inches of rain early next week, our 7-day rainfall accumulations will be 2 to 4 inches across much of the region.