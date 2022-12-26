SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I hope everyone had a great Christmas weekend! We head into New Year’s week in the ArkLaTex with a few chilly days at the start, but warmer air will return later in the week as well as a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

A weak cold front passes through today: A cold front is moving towards the ArkLaTex this morning bringing a surge in mid and high-altitude clouds. Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. It is interesting to note that Pinpoint Doppler is showing some light precipitation moving across the northern ArkLaTex this morning. Given the temperatures near freezing some of this may reach the ground as a mix of light rain, sleet, and snow flurries, especially in Arkansas. Any accumulations will be minimal, but there is a possibility of this light winter weather this morning.

Current Futurecast Loop

The precipitation should dry up before the front reaches the I-20 corridor this afternoon, but the leftover clouds will keep it partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. It will be a chilly day, but our highs near 50 degrees will be higher than what we felt this weekend. The wind will be light this morning, but it will become breezy this afternoon turning to the west and northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Colder Tuesday, with warmer air returning Wednesday: We will cool down a few degrees behind this front, but it won’t be anything we haven’t dealt with the past few days. Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight, so keep those pipes covered up for one more night.

Forecast low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow, but cooler, with Tuesday highs in the mid-40s.

A warm front will move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday and I know many will rejoice as this front will bring highs in the 60s and low 70s Wednesday through New Year’s weekend. The warmer air may lead to a few thunderstorms as an area of low pressure nears Thursday and Friday. As of now the potential for severe storms late Thursday into early Friday looks low, but can’t be ruled out.

A few showers may linger into New Year’s Eve on Saturday with comfortable highs for New Year’s weekend.