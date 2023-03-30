SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, warmer weather will return today followed by another round of storms tomorrow. Friday will bring the threat of scattered severe storms to much of the ArkLaTex.

Expected high temperatures Thursday

Cool and cloudy early, warmer this afternoon: A warm front is moving across the ArkLaTex this morning, and that will pull clouds in from the coastline as our humidity surges after sunrise. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, with a breezy south wind developing this afternoon with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

A quick-moving rain shower can’t be ruled out, especially this afternoon, with the chance for rain and thunderstorms increasing tomorrow.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Severe storms are possible late Friday morning through Friday evening: The bullseye for severe weather with this outbreak is expected to be centered north of us in Arkansas/Missouri/Illinois. The ArkLaTex is on the very southern fringe of where the impactful severe weather is expected. Most of the ArkLaTex is in a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for severe storms, meaning scattered severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out in these areas under the Slight Risk, including the risk of a strong tornado.

Severe weather risk Friday

A ‘Marginal Risk’ level 1 threat extends south into deep east Texas, as well as the Toledo Bend parishes of Louisiana where isolated severe storms may occur. Damaging wind will be the primary threat in these areas.

Storms look to move into northeast Texas and McCurtain County in Oklahoma between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The line of storms will move southeast in Texarkana by the mid-afternoon, with storms shifting south into the I-20 corridor by the mid to late afternoon. The severe weather threat will end near or a few hours after sunset with dry air returning Saturday. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas.

Potential rainfall through Friday night

Warm weekend with more storms Sunday: High temperatures will be near 80 degrees Saturday with partly cloudy skies. This is the day for any yardwork or outdoor fun as scattered storms will return to much of the ArkLaTex during the day Sunday. While severe weather is not expected, storms could bring high winds and frequent lightning.

Severe weather returns next week: It has become a weekly occurrence, and it appears a big warm-up Monday and Tuesday ahead of a midweek cold front will bring another threat for severe storms. The severe weather timing is highly uncertain, but it appears another outbreak of storms could be possible sometime late Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.