Look for clouds to return to most of the ArkLaTex Saturday. Sunshine and much warmer temperatures settle in Sunday and Monday. Our next chance of thunderstorms returns by the middle of next week. Above-normal temperatures will stick around next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Say goodbye to the cold: Friday began with temperatures mainly in the lower 30s. It appears that we will be even colder Friday night. With the lack of clouds and wind, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Saturday morning. We will likely stay rather chilly Saturday with highs only climbing into the middle 50s. The combination of sunshine and a breezy southwesterly wind Sunday will allow temperatures to soar into the low to middle 70s. That warming trend will continue until our next disturbance arrives during the middle of next week. Highs Tuesday will likely be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows will warm into the 60s

A dry weekend: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds increase over most of the area Saturday. Fortunately, rain is looking very unlikely. If we do see any rain, it will be very light and confined to the northern half of the area. The clouds will move out Saturday night and give way to plenty of sunshine on both Sunday and Monday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Our next shot at thunderstorms: The warming trend that will begin Sunday will continue into the middle of next week until another fast-moving and rather potent disturbance brings a chance for a few storms sometime between late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. It’s still a bit early to pinpoint the extent of any severe weather threat, but given how warm we will be, it will be possible. Models do show that we have enough instability in place for a few strong storms to be possible.

A drier than normal 10 days: We will likely see a second chance of rain next weekend. Long-range models show showers could be possible on both next Saturday and Sunday. 10-day rainfall projections have increased some since yesterday given the increased chance of rain next weekend. Most of the area will see below-normal rainfall for a 10-day period and we will likely see a large range in the amount of rain around the area. The northern third of the ArkLaTex could see 1.5 to 2”. Areas near I-20 could get ½ to 1”. The southern third of the area will likely receive less than ½”.

A taste of spring to stick around: The warming trend that will begin Sunday will continue until the midweek disturbance arrives. The good news is that once that trend ends, we likely will stay above normal. Highs for the last half of next week and next weekend will mainly be in the 70s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s. Normally during the last half of February highs are in the low 60s and lows are in the low 40s. Enjoy!