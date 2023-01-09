Mild temperatures settled back into the ArkLaTex to start the week. We will see a big warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The week ends with a brief cool down and weekend warm-up.

Warm air quickly returns: We will likely see a quick warm-up over the next few days. Temperatures Monday night will not be as cold with lows in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs Tuesday will return to the 60s and lower 70s. It will be even warmer Wednesday with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to middle 70s.

Wednesday night storms? Futurecast shows that we will likely see a mostly clear sky over the ArkLaTex Monday night. Expect to see a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. Wednesday will be a rather windy and warm day for this time of year. We will again see mainly dry conditions with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Another cold front is scheduled to arrive Wednesday night. This front will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Despite the overnight timing, we will see a chance that a few of the storms could become severe with damaging wind likely being the main concern. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we currently have a level one ‘marginal’ severe weather risk. That means that any severe weather will be rather isolated.

Rain potential: Models are currently very bearish on the amount of rain that we might see around the ArkLaTex. Currently, both Futurecast and a blend of different models show that rainfall totals could stay below 1/10” over most of the area.

A pleasant weekend: Cooler air and sunshine will return to the area Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 30s. We will then see another quick warming trend for the rest of the MLK holiday weekend. Highs will return to the 70s and lows to the 40s and 50s. Unfortunately, we could see another shot of showers and just in time for the festivities scheduled on Martin Luther King day. Stay Tuned.