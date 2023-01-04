Look for the sunshine to hang around the ArkLaTex for the next few days. Another disturbance will bring a chance of some showers and maybe a few thunderstorms over most of the area this weekend. Most of next week is looking dry and mild.

Warm air to return by Friday: Even though it was a bit cooler across the ArkLaTex Wednesday, temperatures were still above normal with highs in the 60s over most of the area. We will likely see similar temperatures Thursday. After a rather cold start in the mid to upper 30s, daytime highs Thursday afternoon will return to the 60s. Warmer air will quickly return Friday as the wind increases out of the south. Lows Friday morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a clear sky across the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. We should see a mostly sunny sky once again Thursday, a clear sky Thursday night, and a mix of a few clouds and lots of sunshine once again Friday.

Rain returns this weekend with some thunder: Our next disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex from the west this weekend. Clouds will quickly return Friday night and we will start to see scattered areas of rain develop during the day Saturday. As of right now, it appears that the rain will be most widespread and heaviest late Saturday and Saturday night. We will probably see the rain end from north to south during the day Sunday. Severe weather cannot totally be ruled out, but the risk is looking extremely low at this point. A blend of models continues to show that much of the could receive a decent amount of rain. Totals will likely be highest over the southeast half of the area where an inch or more could fall. The northwest half of the area will see lighter totals of less than ½”.

Above-normal temperatures continue: Don’t expect any extreme cold for the next few weeks. Temperatures will likely stay above normal through this weekend and all of next week. Highs will likely be in the 60s on most days. Overnight lows will stay well above freezing as we continue to bottom out in the 40s. While most of next week is looking rather dry, a little rain will be possible sometime during the last half of the week.