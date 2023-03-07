SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will settle into the northern ArkLaTex today, and this will be the front we pull rain and a few thunderstorms from for the remainder of the week. Any rain will be light today, with temperatures remaining warm despite the incoming front.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Mostly cloudy and warm today, with a spotty rain shower possible: Sunrise temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy to dense fog under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s today.

A few spotty rain showers may develop ahead of the front this morning through the early afternoon with very light accumulations. It will otherwise remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, with a light southeast wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Scattered storms tonight through Friday: The front will likely stall near I-30 tonight, and as some upper-level energy passes through it may spark a few showers and thunderstorms near and north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma after midnight. The threat of severe weather is very low, but a few storms could bring lightning and gusty winds.

There will be little change to the pattern tomorrow, but by Thursday the front will begin to move through the rest of the ArkLaTex. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will increase for most areas Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. We will likely not see any severe weather Wednesday through Friday. Rainfall accumulations will be 1 to 2 inches north of I-30 for areas near Idabel, De Queen, Hope, Nashville, and Dierks. All other areas will receive accumulations of less than an inch of rain through the remainder of the week.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Friday morning

Temperatures will cool into the 70s Friday through the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, another cold front will arrive Sunday. A few showers will be possible late in the weekend with highs dipping into the 60s for several days next week.