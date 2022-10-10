SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will continue with the slow transition to Fall this week in the ArkLaTex. We have several warm days, but also two cold fronts that will bring a chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

Warm start to the week: Temperatures will be comfortably in the mid to upper 50s at sunrise under mostly clear skies. We will wind up with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon which is several degrees above average, the average high for the date is 82° in Shreveport, and 78° in Texarkana.

Monday hourly forecast

You may notice a few more clouds as well. There is an area of low pressure in west Texas churning up rain and thunderstorms hundreds of miles to our west. This will result in partly cloudy skies in the ArkLaTex as the clouds blow in our direction. Some of the forecast models suggest rain could develop in ArkLaTex areas north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas. It’s likely too dry for any measurable rain, but I have tossed a 10 percent chance of rain in the forecast for these areas only.

Futurecast updated every hour

Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday: High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday with skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the upcoming days. Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon. A narrow line of rain and thunderstorms may develop late in the day across the northern ArkLaTex. As of right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any severe weather threat, but we’ll be monitoring for potential high wind gusts if the storms are able to get going in the warm afternoon hours. Rain will continue to move south through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Accumulations look to be very light, likely less than a tenth of an inch in the areas that do manage to see some rain.

Potential rainfall Wednesday p.m. through Thursday a.m.

Cooler to end the week with another late weekend cold front: Temperatures will fall a few degrees into the low and mid-80s Thursday and Friday, with likely dry weather through at least Saturday.

The stronger of the two cold fronts will arrive Sunday, bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms to end the weekend. This front will bring the coolest temperatures of the Fall, with highs potentially falling into the 60s for a few days next week.