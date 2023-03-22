SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our warming trend continues today as highs will reach 80 degrees on what will be a breezy and mostly cloudy Wednesday. More of the same tomorrow, with severe storms returning to the area Friday.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Breezy and warm today and tomorrow: Temperatures will be in the low 60s this morning with a few isolated rain showers moving south to north across the region with little to no accumulations expected. The majority of the day will be mostly cloudy, breezy with a south wind gusting over 20 miles per hour, and quite warm with highs near 80 in all locations.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Isolated severe weather Thursday night, with the severe threat increasing Friday afternoon: High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-80s as the warm and humid air being drawn into the region will prime us for potential severe weather to close out the week.

There is an isolated severe weather threat Thursday night into early Friday morning north of I-30 in Texas and Arkansas. This northwest corner of the ArkLaTex may see a few weakening storms capable of high wind late Thursday night.

Severe weather risk Thursday night

The more significant threat of severe storms will develop Friday afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the warm and humid air over the ArkLaTex early in the afternoon. These storms will be capable of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a tornado or two. The threat will be highest in Louisiana and Arkansas between noon and 5 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for scattered severe storms for much of the ArkLaTex, with a level 3 ‘Enhanced RIsk’ for numerous severe storms east of the ArkLaTex.

The severe weather threat will end prior to sunset for us, and we will likely receive less than an inch of rain in most areas, but some 1 to 2-inch totals are possible in the northern ArkLaTex.

The weekend will begin with dry and comfortable weather Saturday before a warm front brings another chance of scattered storms Sunday. The warm front storms may be capable of wind and hail Sunday across east Texas and northwest Louisiana, but we have not been placed in the severe weather outlook area as of now.