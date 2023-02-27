SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! I hope everyone had a great weekend. We are in for a breezy and warm Monday as Spring weather settles in for much of the week. Our first Spring-like severe weather outbreak is possible Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Breezy and warm today: There will be a quick shot of rain early this morning as the tail end of a cold front moves thorugh. The wind will turn to the west at 10 to 20 miles per hour this morning, and the dry air it pushes in will clear our skies leaving us mostly sunny in all areas by the mid to late morning.

As the wind dies down this afternoon it will turn into a very nice Monday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Expect the west wind to dip below 10 miles per hour later today and tonight.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Heat builds Tuesday with storms returning Wednesday: Our temperatures will warm into the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies tomorrow. The first of 2 potential severe weather threats will arrive Wednesday. Wednesday’s setup is not the strongest, but an arriving warm front may trigger a few storms capable of wind and hail by the afternoon. A level 1 ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather is forecast Wednesday, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms are possible but an outbreak is not likely.

Severe weather risk Wednesday

A severe weather outbreak is possible Thursday: I don’t like to sound the alarm bells on severe weather until we are in the 48 to 72-hour window, but it is looking increasingly likely that we will have significant severe weather Thursday. A strong cold front will move into the ArkLaTex late Thursday afternoon when the ingredients usually line up best for severe weather. Intense wind shear with the front will bring the threat of widespread damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes of which a few could be strong, as well as very large hail. This severe weather threat will continue into Thursday night before ending prior to sunrise Friday.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

Rainfall accumulations look to be about 1 to 2 inches this week, but there may be some areas of the northern ArkLaTex that wind up receiving over 2 inches of rain. Most of this rain will arrive with the strong cold front late Thursday.

Temperatures will plummet into the 50s Friday which will also be a windy and blustery day. Big improvements for the weekend as sunshine returns along with comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s.