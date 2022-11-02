SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to Wednesday! Warmer weather will take over for the remainder of the week. The week will end with a chance for strong thunderstorms and heavy rain late Friday into early Saturday.

Dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday

Dense fog for the morning commute: Clearing skies have let our temperatures drop into the low and mid-50s this morning. The cool temperatures, calm wind, and damp ground from recent rains are leading to areas of dense fog throughout the entire ArkLaTex. Visibility will be less than 1 mile on most of our major roadways through 10 a.m. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all areas. With the fog, there will be a light mist keeping the roads wet as well.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The fog will lift quickly after sunrise and temperatures will warm from the 50s this morning to the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. The warming trend will be courtesy of sunshine returning today and a light south wind. It won’t be completely sunny as we’ll remain partly cloudy through the afternoon, but you won’t deal with any rainfall after the fog lifts.

The warm and dry weather will continue Thursday and most of the day Friday with highs remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible Friday night:

A strong Pacific storm system will be moving across the country in the upcoming days. This system will steer a cold front into the ArkLaTex late Friday into early Saturday. Storms that develop Friday afternoon to our west will arrive in the ArkLaTex after sunset. The storms may carry a high wind threat into northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has these areas in their severe weather outlook for late Friday. It is possible these storms may not arrive until after midnight in Arkansas and Louisiana, making this an overnight severe weather threat. In addition to the wind threat, we may see a few isolated tornadoes or instances of large hail within the line of storms.

The extent of any severe weather lingering into Saturday morning is still to be determined. While the storms will be weakening as they move out of Texas, some severe weather threats may extend into Louisiana and Arkansas Saturday morning. The heaviest rain will be east of us by noon, so we should salvage some dry weather in the afternoon for any outdoor fun. Sunday looks wonderful, with dry weather and highs in the 70s.

This system should bring another round of heavy rain with 1 to 2-inch accumulations, and isolated amounts receiving up to 3 inches of rainfall.