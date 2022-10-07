SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first of two cold fronts will move through the ArkLaTex later today. Expect warm temperatures through the afternoon, and we will enjoy a temperature drop for the weekend. A cold front that will arrive next week is going to bring our next chance for rain.

Friday hourly forecast

Warm and partly cloudy today: There is a hint of Fall again this morning as temperatures will be in the low 60s at sunrise. Highs are headed into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with the wind turning to the north at 10 miles per hour.

The air remains too dry in the ArkLaTex for this front to squeeze out any rain, but we will notice an increase in clouds later today. It will be partly cloudy, and at times mostly cloudy this evening.

Futurecast updated every hour

Friday Night Blitz forecast: If you are planning on heading to the high school football fields tonight we will have warm tailgating and first-half temperatures, likely in the 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will settle into the 60s for the 4th quarter and the drive home, so you may want to take a light jacket or something with long sleeves to keep you comfortable tonight.

Friday evening football forecast

Spectacular weekend weather: With all of the outdoor festivals this weekend, including the Red River Revel in Shreveport, and the Fireant Festival in Marshall, we could not have asked for better weather. Temperatures will fall off a few degrees putting highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and into the mid-80s Sunday. Humidity will be very low keeping our skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy and free of rain.

Warmer next week with another cold front arriving Thursday: Temperatures will return to the upper 80s Monday through Wednesday. A warm front will move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday so it will be the first time in a while that we feel a surge in humidity. We should have enough humidity arriving from the Gulf for a chance of isolated showers and storms late in the day Wednesday. A cold front will follow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will be a slight chance of rain during this time period with a temperature drop to follow late in the week.