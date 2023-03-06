We had a near-perfect weekend of weather in the ArkLaTex as warm air quickly returned to the area. Look for the warm temperatures to stick around through this weekend with showers and a few thunderstorms increasing by the end of the week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Warmer air lingers: Temperatures Sunday warmed into the 80s over much of the ArkLaTex. It looks like the above-normal temperatures will hang around through the upcoming weekend. Lows Monday night will be closer to our normal highs than our normal lows as we will bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will likely return to the low 80s over most of the area.

Rain is possible but unlikely: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky Monday night with some fog developing in spots just as it did this morning. Look for any fog that develops to give way to a partly cloudy sky. A few spotty showers will be a very slight possibility. If you do get some rain Tuesday, it won’t be much and it won’t last long. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds once again Wednesday and Thursday with a slight chance for the scattered shower continuing.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Heavier rain late this week: The threat of showers and a few thunderstorms will likely increase Thursday night and Friday as a front eases into the area. As of right now severe weather is looking unlikely and rainfall amounts will be below normal for most of the area from now through the middle of next week. A blend of the long-range models shows that amounts will range from less than ½” over the southern edge of the area to 1.5 to 2” over the northern edge.

Normal temperatures return next week: We will see a second disturbance bring a chance of rain next weekend. Highs will cool slightly behind Thursday night’s front as the week will end with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Temperatures behind the second disturbance will drop into the 60s and low 70s by the beginning of next week. Lows will dip back into the 40s.