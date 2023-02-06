SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are headed for a Spring feeling start to the new week, but it won’t take too long for rain and chilly temperatures to return as we have a cold front arriving late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Breezy and warm today: The day will start with increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. If you live near and south of Interstate-20, fog is returning this morning, and it could become dense in areas like Shreveport/Bossier, Minden, Marshall, Center, Many, Mansfield, Natchitoches, and Coushatta.

There will be an increase in clouds through the morning with highs in the low to mid-70s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above average for early February. The temperatures are warmer today due to a south breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour returning off the Gulf, with frequent gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain showers return to some areas tomorrow, and heavier rain Wednesday: A cold front will approach the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Expect a few more clouds around Tuesday, with a few showers developing in areas closer to the front in east Texas, Oklahoma, and southwest Arkansas. Thunderstorms will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front slowly moves through the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather during this time. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a marginal risk means 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind will be the primary threat, but a brief tornado or large hail can’t be ruled out. The thinking as of now is that the Tuesday night threat may not materialize, and any strong/severe storms would occur after sunrise, or during the daytime hours Wednesday.

Severe weather risk Tuesday (left) and Wednesday (right) – use slider to adjust

While we would prefer dry weather throughout the week to let our rivers and lake recede, we should receive an additional inch or two of rain this week. This will keep our lakes and rivers running near flood stage as any drop in water levels will be small throughout the week. You can check the latest levels at: https://www.ktalnews.com/weather/lake-levels-and-forecasts/

Potential rainfall through Wednesday night

Cool and dry weather late this week and into the weekend: Temperatures will drop behind the front with the coldest air arriving Friday with highs falling back into the low to mid-50s.

The Krewe Of Centaur parade will roll through dry weather in Shreveport this weekend. If planning to go to the parade route the forecast is looking dry and chilly, with sunshine and highs in the 50s Saturday.