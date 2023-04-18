SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good Tuesday morning, ArkLaTex! An active weather pattern will take over for the remainder of the week culminating in our next round of severe weather late Thursday into Friday.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Breezy and warm today, with spotty rain showers possible for some areas: Early morning sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s with a mix of clouds and blue sky above. A few rain showers are expected to develop near and south of I-20 between sunrise and the early afternoon. The northern ArkLaTex will be dry, so the I-30 corridor may break 80 degrees this afternoon, with upper 70s highs where that slight chance of rain will linger through the early afternoon. It will turn breezy with a southwest wind up to 10 to 15 miles per hour, and occasional gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday expected high temperatures

Severe weather is possible Thursday afternoon into Friday A slow-moving cold front is expected to approach the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon. It will trigger scattered to widespread thunderstorms during the late afternoon through Thursday night. The storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. While the tornado threat is low, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for the ArkLaTex. Changes are expected to the outlook and threat level prior to Thursday, so check back for updates throughout the week.

Severe weather risk Thursday (left) and Friday (right) – use slider to adjust

The storms will continue Thursday night into Friday morning. The severe weather threat will likely wane overnight Thursday, but temperatures may warm enough Friday morning to see a small window for severe storms midday Friday mainly our Toledo Bend counties and parishes south of I-20.

With any slow-moving fronts, we always have the potential for heavy rain and localized roadway flooding. Many areas may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain Thursday through Friday.

It will turn breezy and cooler for the weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.