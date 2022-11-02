Warmer temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex for the next few days. A strong cold front will sweep through the area late Friday and Friday night and will bring some strong to severe storms. Most of next week is looking dry and rather warm.

Warmer air returns: After a bit of a foggy start across much of the ArkLaTex, sunshine returned to the area Wednesday. That sunshine worked to warm us up as temperatures Wednesday afternoon have returned to the mid to upper 70s. The above-normal temperatures will stick around through Friday as highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. As moisture returns from the Gulf of Mexico, we will also get warmer at night. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Friday morning.

A few days of dry weather: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night with more clouds likely developing over the western half of the area. Thursday will begin with quite a few clouds and it will end with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The clouds will likely increase once again Thursday night. Friday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day and should be rather windy. Expect a gusty south wind of 15 to 20 mph. A cold front will move through the area very late Friday and mainly Friday night. This front will trigger thunderstorms that will develop to our west Friday afternoon and move through the area Friday night. Chances are that most of Saturday will be dry for most of the area as any leftover rain should quickly move out of the area by sunrise Saturday morning.

Severe weather possible: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe weather will be possible with the expected line of storms. The risk is looking highest over the western part of the area. The storms should weaken a little as they move across the area Friday night. All severe weather threats will be possible including a tornado or two. Damaging wind and heavy rain will likely be our biggest concerns.

Heavy rain possible: Models continue to show a decent amount of rain will fall on the ArkLaTex as the front rolls through. It still appears that all of the area stands a good chance of seeing at around 1.5”. Some locations will see anywhere from 2 to 2.5”.

Quiet next week: Dry weather should return for most of next week with only a y slight chance of rain Sunday night and Monday. Next week will begin with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another strong front will bring a slight chance of rain and much cooler air by the end of next week and next weekend.