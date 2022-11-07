A rather dramatic change in our weather pattern will take place in the coming week. Expect warm and dry conditions for the next several days. Temperatures more typical of January will settle in starting this weekend and could hang around through most of next week.

A warm start to the week: The weekend ended Sunday with the return of warm and rather humid air in the ArkLaTex. It appears that the warm temperatures will stick around for several days. We will likely see quite a few clouds over our area Monday night. Temperatures will likely be more than 15 degrees above normal with lows in the low to middle 60s. The mild start will lead to another warm day Tuesday. Thanks to the return of some sunshine, we will likely see daytime highs in the low to middle 80s. Expect similar temperatures Wednesday. A cooling trend will begin Thursday.

Dry weather returns: Futurecast shows that we will likely see clouds increase over the ArkLaTex once again Monday night. Tuesday will begin with a cloudy sky with a few areas of fog possible. These clouds will gradually mix in with some sunshine by afternoon. Expect the clouds to increase once again Tuesday night. Wednesday will pretty much be a repeat of Tuesday with morning clouds giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon. While rain is looking unlikely for the next few days. A little bit of light rain can’t totally be ruled out.

A cold end to the week: Dig out the coats and jackets! A strong cold front will move through the area Friday. Fortunately, most of the upper-level support with the front will be well to our north. This means that we will not see any severe weather and that rain will also be very limited. Much colder air will invade the area this weekend behind the front. Highs will fall to the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 30s. These temperatures are more typical of January than November.

Chilly next week with some rain: This cold air will hang around through pretty much all of next week. We should see a return of moisture by the middle of next week which will allow for lots of clouds and some rain. As of right now, it appears that if we do see rain, it should be rather light with totals likely less than ½”.