We will continue to see lots of clouds for the next few days with a slight chance of a little rain. Most of the next week is looking rather warm with a brief cool down Friday. Storms will be possible Sunday night into Monday and again late next week.

Cold nowhere to be found: Temperatures Wednesday were not as warm as we experienced Tuesday. Highs were mainly in the 70s. We will see another warm day Thursday despite lots of clouds. Look for temperatures Thursday morning to begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see daytime highs return to the 70s and lower 80s. Cooler air will briefly return Friday with lows in the low to middle 50s and daytime highs in the low to middle 60s. We will warm up again this weekend as highs return to the 70s and lower 80s.

Lots of clouds & a little rain: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the ArkLaTex tonight. Expect lots of clouds Thursday. Most of the area will stay dry, but I can’t rule out a renegade shower. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night and Friday. We will see a slight chance of a few scattered showers that could linger into Saturday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Two disturbances worth watching next week: By the end of the weekend a rather strong disturbance will move into the southern plains and bring some severe weather to parts of western Oklahoma and Texas. We will likely feel the impacts of this system from Sunday night into Monday morning. Most of the upper-level support with this system will slide to our north so the risk of severe weather is looking low.

A second disturbance will approach and take a more southerly course late next week. By Thursday and Friday, we will see the chance of showers and thunderstorms increase. The heaviest rain and strongest storms from this system will likely arrive Friday. Long-range models do show that all forms of severe weather could be possible. We should dry out and cool down just in time for next weekend.

10-day rainfall potential: A blend of the long-range models continues to show that the highest rainfall totals from now through next week will be over the northern half of the area where 1 to 1.5” of rain will be possible. Areas near I-20 are in line to receive ½ to 1”. Rainfall totals over the southern half of the area will be in the range of ¼ to ½”. Daytime highs next week will likely stay in the 70s and low 80s. We likely will cool to the 60s by next weekend behind next Friday’s disturbance. Stay tuned!