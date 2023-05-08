The warm and humid air that returned to the ArkLaTex late last week is not going anywhere anytime soon. We will see a chance of rain each day through this week and into the beginning of next week with above-normal temperatures.

Rain ends Monday night with warm temperatures: Scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms have developed across the ArkLaTex Monday afternoon. Look for the storms to gradually decrease this evening and end tonight. Temperatures will likely stay above normal both Monday night and Tuesday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will likely return to the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see today’s showers and thunderstorms end Monday night with the clouds briefly decreasing. Low clouds will return late Monday night and will linger through Tuesday morning. We will likely start to see some breaks in the clouds Tuesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop to our south and move north into the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon. This rain will likely decrease in coverage and intensity Tuesday night. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. While we could see a few strong storms in the next few days, the severe weather threat is looking rather limited.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall potential: Given the scattered nature of the rain that is expected over the next few days, it’s no surprise that Futurecast shows that we will likely see a wide range of rainfall totals across the ArkLaTex. It’s likely that some areas get very little rain. On the other hand, scattered locations could receive more than two inches.

10-day rain pattern: You might be wondering how long this could go on. If you like sunshine, you probably won’t be too happy with the answer. It appears that we will continue to see weakness in the upper-level pattern to our west that will keep moisture feeding into our area. Some models are hinting that we could see this weakness shift westward into the Pacific by the middle of next week. Until that happens, keep the umbrella handy.