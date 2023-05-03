SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are likely in the final day of dry, comfortable, and near-perfect weather in the ArkLaTex, so get outside and enjoy this Wednesday! Humidity, warmer temperatures, and a few rounds of showers and storms will be arriving in the upcoming days and continuing through the middle of next week.

Wednesday expected high temperatures

Pleasant weather Wednesday: Temperatures will be cool and comfortable at sunrise, likely in the 50s in most areas. Rain and thunderstorms hundreds of miles to our west in central Texas will send in occasional clouds today, so it will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a very slight chance a few rain showers could develop between noon and sunset north of I-30 in northeast Texas or Oklahoma, but any accumulations will be light.

Humidity and warmer temperatures tomorrow: A strong area of low pressure is making landfall in California. As this low moves inland it will begin to draw a much warmer south breeze into the ArkLaTex Thursday, which will begin a parade of humid and very warm days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday.

Rain and scattered storms will be on and off this weekend into next week: The low will move north of the ArkLaTex late this week, and there will be a series of upper-level disturbances that round the area of low pressure and trigger rain and thunderstorms in the ArkLaTex. The first of those disturbances will trigger showers and isolated storms late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The ingredients for severe weather are lacking, but a storm capable of high wind or hail can’t be ruled out Thursday night in Texas or Oklahoma where the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ for severe thunderstorms. This means a severe storm can’t be ruled out, but no widespread or significant severe weather is expected.

Severe weather risk Thursday evening through Thursday night

Another round of rain and isolated thunderstorms will pass through Friday evening into Saturday morning. I expect the severe weather threat will be low with this round as well.

Much of Saturday is looking dry, but given the warm and humid air, a few scattered afternoon showers will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s, possibly reaching 90 degrees Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The rain will pick up again Sunday afternoon with these repeated rounds of rain and isolated storms through the middle of next week. As far as any additional severe weather, we may see the same low-end potential for severe weather for an isolated storm capable of high wind or hail through the weekend. Rainfall accumulations will be 1 to 2 inches in most areas through next Wednesday, with a relatively low threat of flooding.