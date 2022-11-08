SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is Election Day and the weather is going to work out great for anyone that may have to spend a few minutes outside at a polling location today. Our warm weather will continue through Thursday before a significant and extended period of cold weather arrives Friday.

Mostly cloudy and warm today: The clouds will be slow to lift this morning which will keep our early day temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. There will be widespread patchy to dense fog, but there is no dense fog advisory this morning.

Clouds will slowly break midday bringing some periods of sunshine mixed in with the clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s across the northern ArkLaTex, and in the 80s across much of Texas and Louisiana. Most areas will have temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average. There will be a light and comfortable east breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

While rain is not likely, we can’t rule out a quick 3 to 5-minute rain shower this afternoon as the warm and humid air moves up from the coast.

Warm through Thursday, with cold air arriving during the day Friday: Warm and dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy.

A strong cold front will move out of Canada in the upcoming days bringing a surge of winter temperatures across much of the country. This cold front will be arriving in the ArkLaTex during the day Friday. It will bring a temperature drop through the day, leaving us in the 50s and 60s by Friday afternoon. There won’t be much rain, but we can’t rule out a few showers developing during the day.

High temperatures will plummet into the 50s in all areas this weekend, with several nights near or below freezing this weekend into early next week. Not only will these temperatures be about 10 to 15 degrees below average, but it will be an extended cool down as well. Highs will are expected to be in the 50s for much of next week.