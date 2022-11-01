Sunshine and rather warm temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex for the next few days. A cold front will bring a chance for some strong to possibly severe storms late Friday night into Saturday. Most of next week is looking dry with above-normal temperatures.

Warm days ahead: A fast-moving disturbance has brought lots of clouds to the ArkLaTex Tuesday. This system will be moving out Tuesday night and sunshine will return. Temperatures Tuesday have been somewhat cooler with highs over most of the area in the middle 70s. Thanks to the return of some sunshine, we will likely see above-normal temperatures for the rest of the week. Lows Wednesday morning will bottom out in the low to middle 50s. We will see daytime highs return to the mid to upper 70s. It will get even warmer during the rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few days of dry weather: Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds decrease over the area Tuesday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. We will likely see a clear to partly cloudy sky Wednesday night and a partly cloudy sky Thursday. A strong disturbance will then approach the ArkLaTex from the west Friday. Most of Friday will be dry, windy, and warm. Highs will once again be in the 80s ahead of this disturbance.

A stormy start to the weekend: A line of strong to potentially severe storms will develop to the west of our area Friday afternoon. These storms will move into the western half of the ArkLaTex late Friday evening and night and move out of the eastern half of the area Saturday morning. This activity will likely be strongest as it moves into the area and should gradually weaken as it moves through our area. While the weekend will get off to a stormy start, it will likely end on a pleasant note with sunshine and highs in the low to middle 70s Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center does indicate that severe weather will be possible with all severe weather threats on the table.

Heavy rain possible: Models continue to increase the amount of rain projected to fall early this weekend. A blend of models gives a range of rainfall potential of one to two inches for most of the ArkLaTex. A look at the graphic below shows that at each of the locations the final rain tally will likely end up being in the green range. Note that there is a 25% change that rainfall totals could exceed the highest part of the range. That means part of the ArkLaTex could see over 2″ of rain.

Quiet next week: Dry weather should return for most of next week with only a very slight chance of rain Monday. Next week will begin with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We should cool down some by next weekend with highs retreating to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows next week will mainly be in the 50s.