SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Let’s start off your Wednesday with some great news off the top, we are no longer expecting any severe storms with a cold front arriving tonight. We will see cooler weather arrive behind the front tomorrow, great weather this weekend, and rain returns early next week.

Wednesday morning hourly forecast

Windy and warm today: You won’t find any cold air today, as our morning temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. It will remain overcast for much of the morning, but the sun will break out for several hours later this morning and throughout the afternoon. This combined with a breezy south wind will give us highs in the mid to upper 70s, and a few areas may touch 80 degrees this afternoon. The wind will be an issue for any outdoor plans as we will have a sustained breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the south, with gusts up to 25 to 30 miles per hour at times.

Current Futurecast Loop

Cold front arrives tonight: All the wind is carrying warm and humid air that will clash with a cold front arriving after sunset.

We may see a few scattered showers by sunset in northeast Texas and Oklahoma. After sunset, our temperatures will begin to cool, and removing the warm air from the equation will limit storm development tonight (hooray!). It is possible this will be a dud of a cold front and not bring much rain at all, but be prepared in case the storms are able to develop.

Any rain will end before sunrise, and we will clear out and cool down tomorrow. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s Thursday, with a northwest wind of 15 miles per hour bringing a slight wind chill to the temperatures. The wind will relax some Friday, with highs falling into the 50s in all areas.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

The weekend looks fantastic: This will be the perfect weekend for outdoor activities. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high in the upper 60s.

Rain returns early next week: We’re still ironing out the details with the rain expected to arrive early next week. but rain is expected to return Monday. The threat of severe weather looks low but we will keep you updated in the upcoming days.