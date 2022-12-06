SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to Tuesday and another day that will feel like Spring in early December. The warm, muggy, and cloudy weather will continue through Thursday, with cooler temperatures and more rain arriving this weekend.

Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m.

Dense fog and warm temperatures this morning: Most areas of the ArkLaTex will be in the upper 60s and low 70s at sunrise. To put this in perspective, the typical high is between 58 and 62 degrees for the date. We are already about 10 degrees above that this morning. Some areas of Arkansas have cooled into the 50s which is leading to some dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for McCurtain, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, and Nevada counties until 9 a.m. Give yourself some extra time for the morning commute in these areas.

The rest of us will be under overcast skies for much of the day. While the clouds will be with us throughout the day the chance of rain will be limited to the I-30 corridor of the northern ArkLaTex this afternoon as a few light rain showers may get pulled off a stationary front stalled to our north.

We are on the warm side of the front today, as highs will be in the 70s and low 80s, almost 15 to 20 degrees above average for the date. It will stay breezy with a south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour gusting to 20 miles per hour at times.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Wednesday: We will remain on the warm and muggy side of the stationary front Wednesday with a chance of morning rain in the northern ArkLaTex. Highs will range from the low 70s across the northern ArkLaTex to the mid and upper 70s throughout the rest of the region. We will see a few light rain showers develop in the warm air during the day and it will remain breezy with wind gusts remaining in the 20 mile per hour range. Rainfall accumulations will be light and mainly confined to the I-30 corridor.

Thursday: An area of low pressure moving across Texas will nudge the stationary front south as a cold front Thursday. This will lead to an increased chance of rain and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms as well. Severe weather is not expected, but we will likely see the coverage and intensity of the rainfall increase somewhat late Thursday. It will remain warm with highs in the 70s and possibly as high as 80 degrees which would be near record highs for the date. Rainfall accumulations today through Thursday evening will be less than a quarter inch in most areas, with amounts just over .5 inches north of I-30.

Potential rainfall through Thursday evening

Friday: As of right now it looks like the rain will taper off and end Thursday night leaving us dry across most of the ArkLaTex Friday. Friday will be cooler as temperatures drop behind the front with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Weekend: I wish I had better news for the weekend, but it appears an area of low pressure will pass through the region Saturday and Sunday. That will churn up scattered to widespread showers Saturday and Sunday. The threat of severe weather is low through the weekend, but we will have to watch a stronger front late Monday into early Tuesday next week for a higher chance of thunderstorms.