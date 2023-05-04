SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front will move into the ArkLaTex today bringing much warmer and humid weather that will set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning tonight and continuing through next week. The threat of severe weather and heavy rain is relatively low.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Dry morning with a chance of rain by this evening: The morning temperatures will feel great, as we’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise. It will remain partly cloudy through noon, but you will feel a surge in humidity and warm air this afternoon as our wind direction turns to the south resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

This warm front will set the stage for rain to begin this evening as an area of low pressure sends a series of disturbances through the ArkLaTex. The first disturbance will arrive this evening triggering rain and isolated storms in east Texas and Oklahoma between 5-8 p.m. These storm clusters will move east into Louisiana and Arkansas after sunset, continuing through the early morning hours. The threat of severe weather is low, but a few storms could bring gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Hot with a slight chance of storms Friday and Saturday: We will dry out Friday, and with some sun throughout the day highs may reach 90 degrees. Another quick round of rain and isolated storms will pass through Friday night, with another mainly dry and hot day Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

There may be an increase in rain and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon, with on-and-off rounds of rain and scattered storms for much of next week.

Weekend outlook

The good news is that there is no threat of widespread severe weather, but a storm or two over the upcoming week could bring high wind or hail. Despite the high likelihood of scattered storms over the next 7-8 days, the threat of flash flooding will be low as rainfall accumulations will average about 1 to 2 inches, with isolated amounts over 2 inches.

Expected rainfall through next Wednesday

Temperatures will be quite warm over the next week with highs regularly reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, with warmer nights and mornings with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.