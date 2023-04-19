SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a warm and dry Wednesday as temperatures and humidity will increase ahead of our next cold front. This cold front will bring our next threat of severe weather Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Wednesday expected high temperatures

Breezy and warm Wednesday: Temperatures will feel great early in the day, in the upper 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at sunrise. The rain will dry up in most areas, with partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. A breezy south wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour will bring muggy conditions as our humidity steadily rises over the next 24 hours. It will likely be dry in most areas today, but a stray or spotty shower can’t be ruled out near the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas and Oklahoma.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon through Friday morning: A cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon, and as the front hits the warm and humid air it will trigger scattered severe thunderstorms. The main window for severe weather will be Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The main threat will be very large hail, up to or exceeding golf ball in size, with a secondary threat of damaging wind gusts, and a lower threat of an isolated tornado or two.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook. There may be some areas of east Texas that eventually get upgraded to a level 3 ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook in future updates, so check back for updates over the next 36 hours.

If enough warm air is able to build Friday morning, we could see a renewed threat for severe weather across our Toledo Bend counties and parishes after sunrise Friday.

Severe weather risk Friday

There will be heavy rain with this slow-moving front. Widespread rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with a few areas receiving up to 3 inches of rain. Localized roadway flooding may occur late Thursday into Friday morning.

Potential rainfall through Friday night

Cooler air returns this weekend: Saturday will begin with a chill, but sunny skies will bring pleasant afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees. It appears clouds will return Sunday holding highs in the upper 60s.