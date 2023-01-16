SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to a new week, I hope everyone had a relaxing and rewarding weekend! We will have a chance for rain coming in every few days this week, with the heaviest rain and strongest storms arriving Wednesday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Spotty showers today: It will be mostly cloudy and mild as you set out this morning with sunrise temperatures comfortably in the upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front has stalled north of the region and we will be on the warm and humid side of the front today which may trigger a few spotty showers at times. The chance for light rain accumulations will be highest in Louisianan and Arkansas.

It will otherwise be mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour and the occasional gust of up to 20 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday: Tuesday will be dry and quite warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s across much of the region. The warm air is being drawn in ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive Wednesday.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and sweep across the ArkLaTex. The risk of severe storms will be highest in east Texas and Louisiana where the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ of severe thunderstorms in the forecast. This is a level 2 threat on a 1 to 5 scale, 5 being the highest and most significant threat. A level 2 means scattered severe storms are possible. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out as of now.

Wednesday’s severe weather risk

In addition to the threat of severe storms, we should see another inch or two of rain with this system. There is some risk of flash flooding, and this will come into better focus in the upcoming days.

Wednesday’s flooding outlook

ays.

Cooler to end the work week, more rain arrives this weekend: High temperatures will cool to the usual January readings later this week as highs will be in the 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday. It looks like temperatures will stay above freezing all week, but Friday morning may be our coldest morning with temperatures in the 30s.

We will be dry Thursday and Friday before an area of low-pressure returns this weekend. Scattered to widespread showers will develop early in the weekend so if you have outdoor plans Saturday keep an eye on how the forecast evolves this week. The threat of severe weather is low over the weekend due to the cooler high temperatures in the 50s.