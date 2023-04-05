The ArkLaTex dodged the brunt of the severe weather late Tuesday night & Wednesday. Now our attention turns to the potential of several inches of rain over the next few days. An extended period of nice weather begins Easter Sunday.

Heavy rain to begin Wednesday night: A cold front will be making its way through our area and will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. The threat of severe weather will continue to wrap up across the area and then our focus will shift to the chance of some heavy rain. Futurecast shows that the showers and thunderstorms will be rather scattered Wednesday evening. The rain will likely increase in intensity late Wednesday night and Thursday morning over the southern half of the ArkLaTex in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana south of Interstate 20. It will continue on and off through Thursday and decrease in intensity Thursday night. We will then continue to see clouds and rain Friday. Friday’s rain should be much lighter. Fortunately, any severe weather threat is looking rather low across the area.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Rainfall potential: It still appears that the southeastern half of the area will receive the majority of the rain from now through Friday. Amounts there will be in the range of two to possibly five inches. There will probably be a rapid dropoff in rain amounts further northwest with the northwest edge of the area amounts well below ½”.

A rather chilly couple of days: The cold front that brought the thunderstorms to the area today will usher in some much cooler air. We will likely see high temperatures Thursday and Friday that will be nearly 30 degrees cooler than what the ArkLaTex experienced Tuesday. Lows Thursday morning will be in the 40s and lower 50s. We likely won’t see much of a warm up during the day as most of the area will see highs in the 50s.

Could nice weather return by Easter? It still appears that we will finally see some improvement in our weather which will likely begin this weekend. Thanks to some potentially persistent rain, temperatures Thursday and Friday will only climb into the 50s and 60s. Rain chances should end Friday night or Saturday and we will see a rapid warming trend. As of right now, it appears that we will see dry conditions for Easter Sunday with lows in the middle 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. That warming trend will continue through next week with some of the hottest temperatures of the year on the way. It’s looking promising that we could see highs in the low 90s by the end of next week. It also looks promising that we could see a solid week of dry and more importantly quiet weather. Stay Tuned!