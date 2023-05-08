SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The scattered daily thunderstorms will continue throughout the week. The severe weather threat will be low, but storms will be capable of frequent lightning and heavy downpours through the weekend.

Rain arrives too late for any heat relief today: With the exception of a few morning showers in Natchitoches and Sabine parishes, the rest of us will be waiting until the late afternoon or evening to see any rain develop. This means we will likely reach the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

As temperatures warm into the upper 80s isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop in the rising warm and humid air this afternoon. The showers and isolated storms look to build in east Texas and Louisiana and move north toward the I-30 corridor where they will fizzle out around sunset. Severe weather isn’t expected, but frequent lightning and brief heavy downpours will be possible.

Current Futurecast Loop

Chance of thunderstorms higher Tuesday through Thursday: The ArkLaTex will remain situated in the heavy humid and warm air throughout the week, and with a series of upper-level disturbances arriving in the upcoming days, we will see a higher coverage of rain and storms by tomorrow. The rain may arrive early enough in the late morning or afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday to provide some heat relief as highs in a select few areas could be in the upper 70s or low 80s, but generally expect you’ll be in the mid to upper 80s if you get missed by the rainfall.

Scattered storms likely to continue through the weekend: We may see the storms ease somewhat late this week, but scattered afternoon/evening storms will remain in the forecast Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Rainfall accumulations will average 2 to 4 inches over the next 7 days, with the heaviest rain in east Texas. While widespread flash flooding isn’t likely, localized ponding or flooding of roads may be possible as we continue through the week.