Your Sunday has been outstanding with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s near I-30 and northward. Along I-20 and southward, most of the high temperatures were in the low 80s. Surface high pressure has kept us in a southerly flow for the better part of today. However, this surface high will tend to drift slowly eastward. Parts of the ArkLaTex saw fog last night and that may be the case again tonight due to plentiful moisture and light winds. As we head into Monday, sunny to partly cloudy skies will lead to afternoon highs either side of 80° after morning lows in the 50s. As we look ahead at Tuesday through Thursday, morning lows will be in the mid-60s range. Afternoon highs should be in the low to mid-80s Monday through Wednesday. Thursday highs will be in the 70s.

Current Visiblity

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Thursday into Friday morning, a strong cold front will move through most of the ArkLaTex with rain likely along with a few rumbles. For the rest of Friday, warm and moist air will ride up and over the colder air at the surface which will yield isolated to scattered showers across the area. Morning lows will drop into to the 40s over the weekend with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s Friday through the weekend. Note that there is a chance that clouds along with a few rain showers may pop up late Saturday into Sunday. Hopefully, we have become quite accustomed to up-and-down temperatures and off-and-on rain… LOL!!

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential