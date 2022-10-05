We will likely see above-normal temperatures around the ArkLaTex for the next few days. Cooler air will return this weekend followed by another warm-up next week and some rain by the last half of next week.

High temperatures so far today

Above-normal temperatures: We have seen some cool nights and warm days recently around the ArkLaTex. We will get a little warmer over the next few days. Thursday will likely be our warmest day. Temperatures Thursday morning will begin in the middle 50s. We will see a big warm-up during the day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows Thursday night will be near normal as we bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will close the workweek Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The cooling trend that will begin Friday will continue into the weekend with highs retreating to the lower 80s. Lows should return to the middle 50s.

Still no rain: The reason for the cooling trend will be a cold front that will pass through the area Thursday night. Futurecast shows that ahead of the front, we will once again see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night. We will see plenty of sunshine Thursday with a few more clouds mixed in close to the front over the northern edge of the area. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night, and a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. This front will likely not produce any rain for the ArkLaTex. We will stay dry this weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Futurecast updated every hour

Our next shot at needed rain: Long-range models are still indicating that we will see some rain next week. There is also some decent agreement now that rainfall totals will be more than an inch over much of the area with 1/2 to 1″ over the southern third of the area.

A tropical threat in the Caribbean: The tropics are starting to quiet down a bit. We do have a disturbance that will likely form into a depression soon. This system will likely not make it into the Gulf of Mexico as it will likely track well to the south into Central America and could eventually cross into the Pacific. The decrease in tropical activity is rather typical for this time of year and will likely continue as the waters in the tropics continue to slowly cool down.