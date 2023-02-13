We will experience two disturbances that will bring rain to the ArkLaTex. The first arrives Tuesday with a quick shot of rain. The second arrives late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Severe weather will be possible Wednesday evening. Cooler air returns to close the week.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Cloud, rain, & wind return: Warmer air has quickly returned to the ArkLaTex to begin the week. With this warm and moist air in place, the first of two disturbances will arrive late Monday night and Tuesday morning with rain looking likely. A little thunder will be possible, but severe weather is unlikely. Futurecast shows that the rain will quickly move out of the area early Tuesday afternoon and we will close Tuesday with some sunshine. Expect lots of wind to accompany this system. We will see a sustained south wind Tuesday of 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday to end with possible severe storms: A second disturbance will bring a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex late Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Most of Wednesday is looking dry but late in the afternoon scattered storms will begin to develop over the northwest half of the area. This activity will increase in coverage and intensity Wednesday evening before moving out of the area Wednesday night. Damaging wind will be our biggest threat, but some large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible. As of right now, the risk is looking highest over NE TX, SE OK, and SW AR but severe weather will be possibly anywhere in our area. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a level 2 slight severe weather risk. This means that any reports of severe weather should be rather scattered.

How much rain? Even though we will see two rather strong systems move through our area in the next few days, rainfall will likely not be as heavy as we have seen over the past several systems. Most of the area will see totals of less than ½” from now through Wednesday night. Totals could be in the ½ to 1” range, especially over the northern half of the area.

Cooler air briefly returns: Sunshine and cooler temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex to end the week. Highs from Thursday through Saturday will likely be in the 50s. Lows will likely dip close to freezing Friday and Saturday mornings. The weekend will end with the beginnings of another warming trend Sunday. The weekend will end with highs in the 70s. It should be a decent weekend for what is left of this year’s Mardi Gras festivities.

Another wet start to next week: Next week will likely begin with the return of some rain next Monday. This threat of rain will likely linger for several days. We will also have to be mindful that severe weather will again be possible. Stay tuned!!