SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Comfortable and dry weather is expected today, rain returns for Valentine’s Day tomorrow, and severe storms will be possible late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Beautiful weather today: It’s chilly this morning but we will remedy that with temperatures warming to highs in the upper 60s and low 70s today, and a light south breeze pushing partly cloudy skies into the region. The south breeze will crank up our humidity today setting the stage for rain tomorrow as the first of this week’s 2 storm systems arrives.

Rainy start to Valentine’s Day: Scattered showers will begin to develop overnight. A weakening line of thunderstorms will move into the ArkLaTex tomorrow morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout the morning and early afternoon. The threat of severe weather is very low, but storms will bring gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain will end in most areas by the afternoon leaving evening plans comfortable and dry. Temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the day. We will likely receive less than an inch of rain with this round, but there will be more to follow late Wednesday.

Severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning

Severe storms late Wednesday into early Thursday: There is a lot of uncertainty with the extent and overall setup and threat with Wednesday’s severe weather threat. A warm front will move across the ArkLaTex in the afternoon. It is possible storms may develop by the afternoon in the warm sector ahead of an approaching cold front. These afternoon and early evening storms would bring all severe weather hazards including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The extent of this ‘first’ possible round of severe weather is not know as there may be some limiting factors that prevent this first round from being widespread. The second round, which will hopefully be the only round, will be capable of damaging wind, and to a lesser extent large hail or a tornado. This round is expected to arrive after sunset with a cold front, with some of the storms lingering into early Thursday morning.

Forecast models are showing many areas receiving less than an inch of rain this week which would be good news given our flooded lakes and rivers. If multiple rounds of severe weather occur Wednesday these totals would be higher for all areas, so some flooding can’t be ruled out this week.

Potential rainfall through Thursday morning

Dry weather for the weekend: It will be dry and cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. The dry weather continues into the weekend with temperatures in the 50s for Mardi Gras parades Saturday, and warming into the 60s for the parades on Sunday.