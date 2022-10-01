Your forecast for the next seven days and likely beyond will have its ups and downs but no big changes. Former Hurricane Ian is now a post-tropical cyclone but heavy rain continues from the central Appalachians into the mid-Atlantic states.

Current Futurecast Loop

Our area will continue with a very nice northeasterly flow under clear skies. This is thanks to a combination of an upper ridge of high pressure that will move from the central plains into the middle Mississippi River valley and a surface high in the Great Lakes region. However, there will be subtle changes as we go through Thursday.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Morning low temperatures will be either side of 50 tonight followed by Sunday afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. By next Thursday into Friday morning, the lows will be near 60 with Thursday afternoon high temperatures near 90. But there is a welcome surprise. Another shot of cooler air moves into the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon into Saturday. The weekend into the following week will likely find below normal temperatures with morning lows in the low to mid-50s followed by afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

7 Day Forecast

Drought Monitor

The only thing missing in the forecast is much-needed rain. Please be aware that outdoor burning could become a dangerous fire hazard.