Just when you thought the heat couldn’t get any worse, oppressive and dangerous heat beats down our door! The ArkLaTex is still under the influence of our ever-present upper High centered over the Four Corners Region of the U.S. Nothing new about that. Unfortunately, the latest projections are not encouraging. It is just the opposite. It appears this system will begin a move generally south of due east and out of the Four Corners Region. It will move into southern Oklahoma and northern Texas by the middle of next week. Then it appears it will take up residence over the Arklatex and the surrounding region. Note that if our eastern U.S. trough of low pressure is able to muster any energy, it may be a tossup between the two systems. I am not encouraged about that scenario but stay tuned.

Current Futurecast Loop

In the meantime be prepared for very oppressive and very dangerous heat. Morning lows will be either side of 80°. Afternoon highs will likely be in the low 100s for the foreseeable future. This could be an August record-breaking heat wave.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

The next 7 days will be brutally hot and possibly even worse this time next week. As always, take every heat precaution to stay safe. If you need help, reach out. Help is available in most areas. As always, I ask that you don’t forget about outdoor pets. They are very susceptible to extreme heat resulting in death. Remember them, as well. And do not forget to check on your elderly relatives, friends, and neighbors.