The warm weather continued across the ArkLaTex Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. Scattered thunderstorms will increase over the northern half of the area Tuesday night. Rain will return to our area Thursday, late this weekend, and late next week.

Staying warm despite the clouds: Despite lots of clouds over the ArkLaTex Tuesday, temperatures still managed to climb into the 70s and 80s. Look for much of the same Wednesday and Thursday. Lows Wednesday morning will drop into the 50s and 60s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will return to the 60s & 70s north of a front draped over that part of the area and 80s south of the front. I would expect similar temperatures to return Thursday with highs over much of the area in the low to middle 80s.

Tuesday night thunder: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Showers and a few thunderstorms will increase over mainly the northern third of the area in NE TX, SE OK, and SW AR. These storms could bring some decent rain, but severe weather is looking very unlikely. This rain will decrease Wednesday morning and we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday afternoon with more sunshine over the southern half of the area.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

How much rain? A look at rainfall potential from Futurecast shows where the threat for pockets of heavy rain will be highest. During the next 24 hours, the rain will mainly be confined to the northern half of the area. The rest of our region will see most of its rain late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. It’s looking promising that much of the area could see rain totals of 1″ or more.

Current severe weather outlooks, watches, warnings with radar

Long-range outlook: We will see a couple more disturbances during the upcoming ten-day period. Our next shot of rain will return Sunday with another to follow next Thursday and Friday. Ten-day rainfall totals are looking heaviest over the northern part of the ArkLaTex where 3 to 5” will be possible. Amounts will be in the range of 2-3” over the southern half of the area.

Normal temperatures return next week: Temperatures will likely stay above normal through this weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. More normal temperatures will return for most of next week. Highs will retreat to the 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.