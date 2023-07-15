There are several ingredients that should lead to beneficial showers and thunderstorms very late tonight into Sunday: a NW Flow, a stationary front, and upper-level disturbances. A stationary front will waffle back and forth in our area. It will be a trigger for shower and thunderstorm activity. The northwest flow will continue to send upper-level disturbances into our area from the north which will aid in initiating thunderstorm activity. All in all, our wet and stormy activity should develop late tonight into at least early Sunday and maybe a bit longer.

Current Futurecast Loop

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe storms for the far westernmost Texas counties between I-30 and I-20. Damaging winds and marginal hail will be the main threats. In addition, The Weather Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex between I-30 and I-20 in a Marginal Risk (1/4) of Excessive Rainfall tonight and all the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Temperatures, thanks to precipitation, will likely be either side of 90°, much cooler than we have been seeing lately.

Severe Risk Tonight

Excessive Rainfall Tonight

Excessive Rainfall Sunday

Unfortunately, the 7 Day Forecast indicates that our upper-level high pressure will once again encompass the ArkLaTex leading to intense heat once again and very little hope for appreciable rain. Heat Advisories are expected. In addition, Excessive Heat Warnings may be needed. Take all precautions in dangerous heat.