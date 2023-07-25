A word to the wise: Prepare for heat, humidity, and triple-digit highs! OK, that was 8 words, if you don’t count the punctuation…LOL. But, the impending heat and humidity will be quite challenging as well as worrisome and dangerous!

As you and I have discussed for many weeks on end, the ArkLaTex is being held hostage by an expansive and very strong upper-level High that is centered to our west. It appears that it will expand farther eastward and possibly well to the east of our area! The result will be the hottest run of days we have seen so far this season. Morning lows will gradually increase from the mid-70s Wednesday to the upper 70s to near 80° by the late weekend into next week. Afternoon highs will be flirting with 100° for several days before hitting the century mark as early as this weekend and lasting into the work week. To make matters worse, a surface High to our east will provide an influx of Gulf of Mexico moisture which will lead to high humidity levels for our entire area.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Current Futurecast Loop

Heat Advisories are likely for the foreseeable future and Excessive Heat Warnings may be needed. Needless to say that everyone should be ready for oppressive and dangerous heat! Check on your friends, neighbors, and family. And, please, do not forget your outdoor pets. Provide plenty of fresh water and shelter from the sun, even if it’s nothing more than a cardboard box.