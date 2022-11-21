Light rain returned to parts of the ArkLaTex Monday. We will take a break from the rain Tuesday and most of Wednesday before it returns Wednesday night and Thanksgiving day. The threat of rain could linger into Thanksgiving weekend.

A cloudy and & chilly start to Thanksgiving week: Thanks to lots of clouds and scattered areas of light rain, temperatures Monday have been rather chilly. Highs over most of the area have stayed in the 40s. The good news is that we will see more mild air settle in over the next few days. Tuesday will start with below-normal temperatures as lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Thanks to a little sunshine, highs Tuesday will likely warm into the 50s and lower 60s. Highs will likely stay at these levels through Saturday. Overnight lows will warm into the 40s and low 50s.

The rain takes a brief pause: Futurecast shows that the light rain that we have seen over parts of the area today will likely end Monday evening. Clouds will likely hang over most of the area Monday night. Tuesday will begin with a cloudy sky. Those clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Skies will likely stay partly cloudy Tuesday night and most of Wednesday.

Another disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex from the northwest late Wednesday bringing more clouds. The threat of rain will increase Wednesday night and Thanksgiving day. The rain will likely be most widespread during this time and should begin to decrease Thursday night. Some models indicate that we could see rain around the area on both Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall potential: Futurecast shows that all of the ArkLaTex will likely get at least an inch of rain with totals of over 2″ possible. A blend of forecast models also shows rainfall potential of an inch or two. Both show that the best chance of seeing 2” will be over the eastern half of the area.

Above-normal temperatures next week: It’s been ten days since temperatures in Shreveport have climbed to 70 degrees. It finally looks like we have a chance at reaching those levels by the middle of next week. Highs this weekend will likely be in the middle 60s. We could see highs reach 70 by next Tuesday. Lows during this time will likely be in the 40s and lower 50s. Unfortunately, long-range models show that yet another surge of chilly air could return to the area by the end of next week with highs dipping back into the 50s and lower 60s.