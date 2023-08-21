The ninth tropical depression of the season has formed over the central Gulf of Mexico. The system is moving towards the west at 18 mph and will quickly move into extreme south Texas between Brownsville and Corpus Christi early Tuesday morning.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows that the system will likely become Tropical Storm Harold with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph just before landfall. Parts of South Texas will receive rainfall totals of two to five inches with isolated heavier amounts. Unfortunately, TD 9 is moving too far south to bring any hope of rain to the ArkLaTex.