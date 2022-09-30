FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A storm tracker from Arkansas shares his experience of being in a Category 4 hurricane.

Zachary Hall is from Fort Smith and has been storm chasing since 2016.

Hall says there are hardly any words to describe the power and intensity of Hurricane Ian, a natural disaster that is hard to prepare for.

“You can never fully prepare yourself for a Category 4 or 5 hurricane,” Hall said.

Hall says this is not the first Category 4 hurricane he has experienced but says the power and magnitude of Hurricane Ian are like no other.

“The winds really started ripping and we’re talking sustained gust over 100 miles an hour. A lot goes through your mind. It’s pretty scary,” Hall said.

Hall says he stayed close to the shore where he could feel the intensity of the storm.

“The smell of the salt, the sounds of the waves hitting the peers, the wind whistling through the fence posts,” Hall said.

Hall says chasing the storm is not the hardest part. It’s seeing the aftermath of the damage it has caused to the community.

“The destruction of Florida is horrible. It’s apocalyptic in some areas down there, and I just want people to remember those who have been impacted. We’ve dealt with death and destruction.” Hall said.