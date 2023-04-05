Updated 5 a.m.: A Tornado Watch is in effect for northeast Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and portions of southwest Arkansas until noon. A brief tornado or two will be possible, but hail and high wind may be the main threats with thunderstorms along the I-30 corridor through the morning.

Tornado Watch until noon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms through the ArkLaTex today. We were fortunate to avoid severe thunderstorms late last night and early this morning, but there remains a threat of scattered severe storms throughout the day. The threat of tornadoes will decrease by mid-morning, but we may see a few storms bring high wind and hail.

Severe weather risk Wednesday

Today’s severe weather threat: Thunderstorms will increase between 4-7 a.m. across the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. This will be the main window for a brief tornado to spin up. The storms will lose some intensity as they push south into the I-20 corridor during the mid to late morning.

Warm and humid air will remain over much of northwest Louisiana this afternoon, where scattered thunderstorms will redevelop between noon and sunset. While there remains a low-end threat for a brief tornado, the most likely severe weather would be a few damaging wind gusts, and large hail up to quarter or golf-ball sized. There is a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ to see these severe thunderstorms develop today. This means a few storms may become severe, but a widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Temperatures to cool for the remainder of the week: After a pair of near 90-degree days to begin the week it will be noticeably cooler through Friday. Temperatures will stay on the mild side today, as we will be in the 70s from sunrise through sunset. It will stay breezy, with a west wind this morning turning to the northwest with frequent gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour this morning, with the gusty conditions letting up somewhat this afternoon.

Forecast high temperatures today (left) and tomorrow (right) – use the slider to adjust

Rain to continue Thursday and Friday: The cold front will stall near the Toledo Bend region of Louisiana and Texas overnight. Our close proximity to the front will allow a few more rounds of rain and thunderstorms to roll through Thursday and Friday making for a soggy end to the week. Temperatures will be chilly Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

We will have to keep an eye out for flash flooding to develop in deep east Texas, and our Louisiana parishes south of I-20. Rainfall accumulations will be 3 to 6 inches in these areas for the remainder of the week.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Saturday evening

Easter weekend to bring drier and pleasant weather: There is a slight chance of rain continuing into Saturday, but we should begin to dry out this weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday, then warming into the mid to upper 70s Easter Sunday. Outdoor plans get two thumbs up Easter Sunday, as we will enjoy a much-needed dry pattern Sunday through at least the middle of next week.