The threat of severe weather is ending in the ArkLaTex. The weekend will begin with some sunshine and end with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very heavy rain still looks promising for late next week. Could a half foot of rain be possible?

A half and half weekend: Now that today’s worries with severe weather have ended, it’s time to look ahead to the weekend. It will begin with a pleasant day Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will begin in the low to middle 50s over most of the area. Daytime highs Saturday will likely warm into the 70s and low 80s. Expect similar temperatures Sunday even though the weekend will not end how it began.

Rain returns Sunday & Sunday night: Futurecast shows that we will see lots of sunshine across the ArkLaTex Saturday. Most of Saturday night is looking mostly clear. Sunday will begin with some sunshine but will likely end with the return of some clouds and scattered showers. The threat of rain with some thunder will continue into Sunday night before ending. Expect lots of clouds Monday with a little sunshine late in the day. The mainly dry conditions will continue through most of Tuesday before we settle into what could be an extended period of wet weather. Right now it appears that another ½” or so of rain could fall on much of the area to close the weekend.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Could a half foot of rain be on the way next week?: Another shot of showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Severe weather could be possible during this time. This will be just the beginning of wet weather that could last off and on through most of next weekend. If you add up the rain from Sunday through next weekend, a blend of long-range models shows that rainfall totals could exceed six inches over much of the area. This much rain could cause an issue the following week as area lakes and rivers will likely rise quite a bit. We will know how much once the rain falls. Stay tuned!