The threat of severe weather in the ArkLaTex has or will soon end. Cooler air is beginning to move into the area and will likely stick around for the foreseeable future. We will see two more chances of rain in the coming week with the first arriving this weekend.

Finally, back to normal: Temperatures will return to more normal levels in the wake of today’s cold front. Thursday will begin with slightly above-normal temperatures as lows will range from the upper 30s over the northern part of the area to the middle 40s over the south. Highs Thursday will be close to normal and range from the middle 50s north to the lower 60s south. Expect similar temperatures to linger through Friday with a slightly colder start.

A break from the rain for a few days: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds decrease over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Look for lots of sunshine over our area Thursday and a mostly clear sky Thursday night. We will start to see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine Friday. The clouds will increase Friday night as our next disturbance approaches from the northwest. This system will bring a few areas of rain to the ArkLaTex late Saturday and Saturday night. The weekend will likely end with some sunshine Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

A cool end to January: A look at the long-range outlook shows that we will see a couple of disturbances keep our area cool possibly for the rest of January. After the disturbance this weekend, a second disturbance will bring a chance of more rain by the middle of next week. The rest of next week should be rather dry.

Rainfall potential: A look at the 10-day rainfall outlook from a blend of long-range models shows that we will likely see below-normal rainfall from now through all of next week with totals of an inch or less. Much of the area could receive less than ¼”.