Thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon well to the west of the ArkLaTex in Texas. These storms will weaken as they move east entering our area Thursday night. Heat and humidity will increase this weekend with more rain possible mainly Sunday.

High temperatures so far today

A rather hot Friday & weekend: Despite lots of clouds, temperatures Thursday manage to warm well into the 80s over most of the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon. The warming trend that we have seen this week will continue into the weekend. Lows Friday morning will reflect the dramatic increase in humidity as we will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s. We should see enough sunshine Friday afternoon to allow daytime highs to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. These above-normal temperatures will stick around through the weekend. Lows this weekend will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures next week will remain rather warm and gradually cool to the middle 80s for highs and middle 60s for lows.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that thunderstorms that will develop to the west of the ArkLaTex in Texas will likely bring rain to our area Thursday night. Fortunately, these storms will be weakening. Severe weather is looking doubtful in our area. Friday will begin with lots of clouds and will end with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Most of the area will be dry with a small chance of lingering rain in the morning. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky Friday night and a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday. Saturday will probably end up being another dry day for most of the area. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday with a mix of clouds and a little sunshine.

Scattered storms stay in the forecast next week: We likely won’t see much change in our weather pattern as we go through next week. We will stay rather humid and with that moisture in place, we will likely continue to see a chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm each day. Rain chances may increase towards the end of next week and a stronger disturbance approaches.

10-day rain potential: The long-range model blend shows that rainfall totals will be rather light from now through next Wednesday with totals likely remaining below one inch for most of the area. The heaviest rain will likely arrive later in the week. By the end of next weekend, we could see ten-day rainfall totals rise to between two to five inches. Keep in mind that most of this rain happens at the end of the 10-day period. I’d expect some changes moving forward.