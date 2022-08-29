SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start the day with dry weather with some sun early, but the chance of thunderstorms will increase late this morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s for much of this week.

Storms develop rapidly by the middle of the day: We will start the morning with a mix of sun and clouds, and the building heat and humidity will help to prime the atmosphere for storms to develop by the late morning. A very active sea breeze will be arriving by the late morning and this will trigger rain and thunderstorms across the Toledo Bend region between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. These storms will move north into the I-20 corridor by the mid-afternoon. At the same time, an approaching cold front should bring scattered to widespread storms across the northern ArkLaTex.

Futurecast updated every hour

Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees lower than the weekend as highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wind gusts near thunderstorms today may exceed 30 miles per hour, but no severe weather is expected.

Scattered storms stick around Tuesday: A ‘cool front’ will move through the ArkLaTex tomorrow keeping it mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered storms. While the rain is not expected to be heavy, it should start early enough to hold high temperatures in the 80s.

48-hour rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than an inch in most areas, but some locations may receive between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Potential rainfall accumulation through Tuesday night

Drying midweek with more storms on the way over the weekend: Our weather will be drying Wednesday through Friday with little more than a few stray or spotty afternoon showers. Despite the increase in sunshine, our highs will remain quite nice for the late Summer with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the end of the week.

There is some uncertainty with the weekend forecast, but right now I’m leaning towards active weather with scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.