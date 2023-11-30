SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Umbrella alert! It will be a cool and rainy Thursday in the ArkLaTex. There will be periods of heavy rain at times, and there is a window for a few strong to severe storms, but today’s severe weather threat will be isolated to mainly areas south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana.

Current Futurecast Loop

Our first round of rain arrived a few hours after midnight and will linger through the morning commute. A strong Pacific Low is pushing a cold front in our direction, and as the Low nears, there will be an uptick in rain and storms by the late morning and afternoon. The heaviest rain will develop along and south of the I-20 corridor in Texas and Louisiana. It is also going to be very windy, with gusts out of the southeast between 25 and 35 miles per hour through sunset.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this morning, with afternoon highs in the 50s and low 60s. The extent of any severe weather will depend on how far north a warm front pushes this afternoon. The warm front is likely to make it close to Shelby and Rusk counties in Texas, and Sabine and Natchitoches parishes in Louisiana. If this occurs, these areas will need to be on alert for a damaging wind gust.

The rest of our counties and parishes will remain on the cool side of the front, and the main threat with any stronger storms will be large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather forecast, which means a storm or two could bring severe weather hazards, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

So, how much rainfall? Widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with some areas potentially receiving 3 or more inches of rainfall. Flooding of roads, underpasses, and poor drainage areas will be possible.

Rain will end tonight, but a few showers and storms may develop in Texas and Louisiana Friday afternoon along a stalled front. It will be a somewhat cloudy pattern through the weekend that will feature pleasant Fall temperatures. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s Friday through Sunday.