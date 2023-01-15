We will see a couple of weather events as we go through the work week. The first event will be minor but the second event could pack a punch. Increasing clouds and windy conditions were found area wide Sunday.

High pressure is well to the east of us and a surface low is gaining strength to our West. The result has been increasingly gusty south winds and a big increase in atmospheric moisture. The surface low to our NW will tend to move to the Northeast. An associated cold front will move into our area as we head through Monday. Showers will become isolated to widely scattered with gusty south SSW winds. A few rumbles cannot be ruled out. The front will likely stall somewhere in the ArkLaTex, most likely oriented from the NE to SW.

Current Futurecast Loop

In addition to the soggy atmosphere, temperatures will be well above normal. Morning low temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s to near 60° followed by afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Next on Mother Nature’s agenda will be a potent storm system moving into our area as we go through late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A strong cold front combined with instability and a soggy atmosphere will lead to a chance of severe storms followed by a significant intrusion of colder air.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

The Storm Prediction Center has East Texas and most of Louisiana in a Slight Risk for severe storms Wednesday. The Weather Prediction Center has almost all the ArkLaTex in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday. Much colder air will follow this storm system with morning low temperatures in the 30s Friday followed by afternoon highs either side of 60°. Our next weather system will arrive Saturday into Sunday. This could be a possible rain event. It appears this weekend system will lack the ingredients for severe weather. Keep the bumbershoots (umbrellas) handy and be Weather Aware!

Severe Storm Risk