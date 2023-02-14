Strong to severe storms will be possible over parts of the ArkLaTex from very late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Much colder air will then invade the area to close the work week. Warmer air returns late this weekend with rain following early next week.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

A brief severe weather threat: After a very windy day Tuesday around the ArkLaTex, we will take a pause in the active weather Tuesday night and much of Wednesday. Late Wednesday afternoon our next strong disturbance will approach from the west and bring a quick round of showers and thunderstorms. Storms will likely begin to develop very late in the afternoon and begin to head northeast. A few could become severe with a threat of damaging wind, some hail, and a tornado or two. Futurecast shows that this activity will move out of the area Wednesday evening and then a line of showers and thunderstorms will move through all of the area Wednesday night. As of right now, the risk of severe weather looks rather low with the final line. Any leftover rain over the SE edge of the area will quickly move out of the area Thursday morning.

SPC outlook: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight severe weather risk for all of the area. It still appears to me that the highest risk in our area will be over NE TX, SW AR, & SE OK. If we are going to have any tornadoes in our area, Futurecast, and other hi-res models show that the chance is highest over the northern part of the area.

How much rain? If you combine today’s rain with that expected late Wednesday and Wednesday night, it appears that most of the area will see totals of less than ½” from now through Wednesday night. The heaviest rain will be over the northern part of the area where totals could be in the ½ to 1” range.

Cold air briefly returns: Sunshine and cooler temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex to end the week. Highs from Thursday through Saturday will likely be in the 50s. Lows will likely dip close to freezing Friday and Saturday mornings. The weekend will end with the beginnings of another warming trend Sunday when highs return to the 60s and low 70s. It should be a decent weekend for what is left of this year’s Mardi Gras festivities.

Another wet start to next week: Next week will likely begin with the return of some rain as soon as Monday night. This threat of rain will likely linger for several days reaching its peak during the middle of next week. With temperatures well into the 70s, a severe weather threat can not be ruled out. Stay Tuned!